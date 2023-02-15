4 Benefits Of Adding Garlic To Daily Diet: From Reducing Cholesterol Levels To Boosting Immunity

DO YOU realise that one of the earliest cultivated plants is garlic? Garlic was a common spice used in all kitchens in ancient times for the simple purpose of flavouring your favourite foods.Although consuming garlic regularly has so many health advantages.

You will experience incredible and noticeable improvements in your body if you regularly include one bulb of garlic in your diet. Did you know that the sulphur components in garlic are the main reason for its health benefits?

Possesses Antifungal And Antibacterial Properties

Garlic has been used for many years to fight infections because it contains the chemical allicin. Additionally, it can be used to treat skin issues, including warts and bug bites.

Lower Blood Pressure

Two of the most important health issues in the world are strokes and heart attacks, and high blood pressure is a substantial risk factor for heart disease. If you have high blood pressure or hypertension, garlic is an excellent spice to include in your diet, as per the spiceworld.

Garlic pills can also aid in the treatment of fever and high blood pressure. However, it is crucial to make sure that the dosage of supplements is equal to four cloves of garlic per day and to speak with your doctor before beginning any supplementation.

Decreases Cholesterol

Garlic has been demonstrated to reduce LDL and total cholesterol by 10% to 15% while having no effect on HDL or good cholesterol levels.

Assists In Cancer Prevention

The health advantages of garlic go beyond heart health; it may also lower the incidence of colon cancer. However, more research is required.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)