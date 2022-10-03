Beer For Hair: Some Amazing Benefits Of Beer For Your Hair Growth

HAIR health is always an important part of self-care. A lot of people struggle with maintaining good hair health. From trying multiple hair products such as hair oils, serums, and shampoos, you might find that your hair quality and health remain stagnant or even worse. If you want soft, silky and lustrous hair, including beer in your hair care routine will do magic for your hair. According to anecdotal evidence, Beer is considered to be good for hair whether you drink it or use it to rinse your hair.

Benefits of Beer for Hair

1. Repairs Dry and Damaged hair

Beer provides a possible solution to repair dry and damaged hair. Two proteins in beer, malt and hops may nourish and strengthen the hair follicles and prevent them from being dry and damaged. It can also help in the hydration and nourishment of your hair.

2. Helps in Straightening your hair

Beer, being rich in protein can help repair the damaged hair which is caused due to excessive use of heat, chemicals and styling. Moreover, it nourishes the hair and gives them a smooth finish. You can wash your hair like you usually do. Separate your hair into four to six parts and rinse with a mug of beer. After five to ten minutes rinse your hair with cold water nicely.

3. Helps in Hair Growth

Rich in vitamins such as Vitamin B, copper, phosphorous, magnesium, iron and many anti-oxidants, beer can help in hair growth as well. The nutritious mixture promotes hair growth. It also helps in the blood circulation of the scalp, which results in the growth of new hair.

4. Adds Volume to hair

Beer contains yeast which supports the cuticles of hair which in turn, helps to add or increase the volume of your hair. It helps in making your hair bouncy.

5. Provides Strength

Beer is rich in Vitamin B, which helps in keeping your hair shiny and strong. The protein, malt and hops which are active ingredients in beer repair damaged hair, whereas, sucrose and maltose sugars in beer help the hair cuticles to strengthen.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)