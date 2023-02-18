Beauty Hacks: All Make-Up Lovers Should Try These Hacks ASAP

EVERYONE loves beauty, especially women all across the world. Moreover, some women favour wearing very little makeup, while others favour applying a complete face.

It can be tough to keep up with all the trends and hacks in the beauty industry. However, some beauty tips are so simple that we wonder why we didn't learn them sooner. These beauty hacks have the potential to completely transform our beauty regimes and help us find the ideal one.

Moisturise Right After Shower

Using moisturiser while in the shower will help your skin absorb the beneficial components because hydrating substances function best when applied to damp skin.

Every Product's Makeup Coverage Need To Be The Same

Chemical exfoliants can aid in exfoliating and reduce body odour, but they should only be used sparingly.

Precision Is Required In Layering

Using under-eye products directly beneath or over the eyes might irritate them, so apply them slightly away from the under-eye area. To prevent irritation, it is recommended to apply them to the orbital bone.

Never Place Eye Makeup Directly "Under" The Eye

Niacinamide and vitamin C, for example, should be intentionally combined as part of your CTM practise if you want it to be effective. Niacinamide and vitamin C, which are both antioxidants but shouldn't be used together, are not compatible.

Using Chemical Exfoliants To Combat Odor

If you want a dewy finish, apply a water-based primer, followed by cream-based products to maintain your look's cohesiveness. The finish of every makeup product should be consistent. Use a concealer with the same coverage as your foundation if you want your matte look to linger longer.

Following A Shower, Moisturise

Contrary to popular perception, you shouldn't scrub your scalp too hard with shampoo. Ingredients in it effectively cleanse the scalp. You will notice a change if you wait a few minutes before rinsing.