Basant Panchami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share On This Day

The Hindu goddess Saraswati, who represents learning, knowledge, and music, is the subject of the festival of Basant Panchami. (Image Credit: Freepik)

BASANT PANCHAMI is the festival that marks the beginning of spring for all Indians. Every year, the preparations for the festival of colours known as Holi begin on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha, which falls on January 26 this year. In addition to this, basant panchami is observed on this day. The Hindu goddess Saraswati, who represents learning, knowledge, and music, is the subject of the festival of Basant Panchami.

People dress in yellow at this festival because it is thought that this is the colour that Goddess Saraswati prefers and because this is the time of year when the mustard fields, particularly in the north of India, are in full bloom. Yellow also symbolises the ripening of a harvest.

Here Are Some Wishes You Might Say To Your Friends And Family: