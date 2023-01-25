Basant Panchami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share On This Day

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 12:39 PM IST
BASANT PANCHAMI is the festival that marks the beginning of spring for all Indians. Every year, the preparations for the festival of colours known as Holi begin on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha, which falls on January 26 this year. In addition to this, basant panchami is observed on this day. The Hindu goddess Saraswati, who represents learning, knowledge, and music, is the subject of the festival of Basant Panchami.
People dress in yellow at this festival because it is thought that this is the colour that Goddess Saraswati prefers and because this is the time of year when the mustard fields, particularly in the north of India, are in full bloom. Yellow also symbolises the ripening of a harvest.
Here Are Some Wishes You Might Say To Your Friends And Family:
- May this season of spring fill your life with sweet joys. Happy Vasant Panchami!
- May the blooms of spring brighten your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Basant Panchami!
- On this auspicious festival of Vasant Panchami, I pray that Goddess Saraswati blesses you with a wealth of knowledge.
- May Goddess Saraswati bring you hope and joy in this new season. I wish a very happy Vasant Panchami to you and your loved ones.
- Basant Panchami is a time for getting together with loved ones to welcome the beautiful time of spring and bid goodbye to old sorrows.
- Let’s bid goodbye to winter and welcome the spring with smiles on our faces and love in our hearts. Wishing you a very happy Basant Panchami.