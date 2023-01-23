Basant Panchami 2023: 6 Bollywood Actress Inspired Yellow Colored Outfits For Saraswati Puja

THE AUSPICIOus festival of Basant Panchami is just around the corner and the preparations are in full swing. This festival is believed to commemorate the spring season and culminate in the chilly weather. It is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated annually on the Pancgami Tithi or the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu Lunisolar calendar month of the Magha, which falls in late January or February. On this significant day, devotees worship Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings. The day is known by varied names such as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, Saraswati Panchami, or Saraswati Puja.

Numerous rituals are carried out on this day to seek the blessing of the goddess. One of the significant parts of this festival is wearing yellow colour clothes during the puja. According to the beliefs, yellow colour brings joy to the world just as the spring season. It is a vibrant colour that adds light and charm to life. Therefore, if you're planning to wear yellow outfits on this day, we bring you gorgeous B-town divas-inspired yellow outfits to flaunt on a festive day.

1. Bhumi Pednekar

2. Shehnaaz Gill

3. Kajol

4. Shraddha Kapoor

5. Alia Bhatt

6. Janhvi Kapoor