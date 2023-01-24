Basant Panchami 2023: 5 Best Rangoli Designs To Give Your Home A Festive Makeover

BASANT Panchami or Vasant Panchami is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated every year on the fifth day of Panchami Tithi of the bright half of the Hindu Lunisolar calendar in the month of Magha. This festival is considered to be very auspicious to worship Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings. It announces the arrival of the spring season, the festival of Holi which takes place after forty days and also marks the culmination of cold weather.

This day is known by varied names such as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, Saraswati Panchami, or Saraswati Puja and is celebrated with utmost devotion and dedication across different parts of the county. On this day, people decorate their homes to welcome Goddess Saraswati in the house. People decorate their homes with yellow fairy lights, handmade kites, and rangoli. Therefore, we bring you some easy and beautiful rangoli designs to give your home a gorgeous festive makeover.

1. Circular Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun with Rangoli (@fun_with_rangoli)

2. Floral Rangoli





3. Diya Rangoli





4. Free Hand Rangoli





5. Dotted Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun with Rangoli (@fun_with_rangoli)