New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Goddess Saraswati is considered the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology. Hence, making her one of the most important goddesses for Hindus. Also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami, devotees, especially children on this day, wear yellow attire and worship the goddess seeking blessings for a prosperous future. Every year, the festival falls on the Panchami tithi during Puvahna Kala. This year, the festival will be celebrated on February 5, 2022.

As per DrikPanchang.com, Saraswati Puja time should be done during Purvahna Kala while Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Purvahna Kala falls between sunrise and midday, which is also the time when most people perform Saraswati Puja including schools and colleges in India.

Basant Panchami 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: February 5, Saturday

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:35 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:47 AM on February 05, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:46 AM on February 06, 2022

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 07:07 AM to 12:35 PM

Bsanat Panchami 2022: Mantras

1. Vidya Mantra

Saraswati Namasthubhyam

Varade Kamarupini

Vidhyarambam Karishyami

Siddhir Bavathume Sadha

2. Saraswati Vandana Shloka

Ya Kundendu Tushara Hara Dhavala, Ya Shubhra Vastravrita

Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara, Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibihi, Devaiah Sada Pujita

Sa Mam Pattu Saraswati Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha

Basant Panchami 2022: Puja Samaghiri

-Purified Mango wood

-Kesar

-Haldi

-Kumkum

-Akshat

-Naivedya

-Gangajal

-Saraswati yantra

-Shripal

-Havan Samidha

-Shodash Matrika

-Yellow clothes

-Saffron sweets

-Chandan

-Durva dal

Basant Panchami 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, add gangajal in the bathing water.

- Wear yellow clothes.

- Place the idol of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden chowki and cover it with fresh new yellow cloth and decorate it with flowers.

- Keep books, pen, musical instrument, paintbrush etc, in front of the idol.

- Offer her incense stick, flowers, and do tilak.

- Light oil lamp and chant mantras.

- Offer bhog and conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv