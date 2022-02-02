New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the country celebrate the Basant Panchami with great zeal and pomp. The auspicious festival marks the arrival of the spring season. On this day, people worship Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, arts and music. The festival is celebrated in different ways in different states. The festival is also considered as the start of preparation for Holika or Holi, which is celebrated 40 days later.

Vasant Panchami 2022 Date:

Basant Panchmi also known as Vasant Panchmi, will be celebrated in India on February 05, 2022. The day is observed on the Panchami Tithi, Magha Shukla Paksha (fifth day during the waxing phase of the Moon in the Hindu month of Magh) and marks the preparation for the arrival of the spring season.

History of Vasant Panchami?

As per Hindu mythology, one day Brahma, who is said to be the creator of the world, wanted to see this universe with his own eye. However, Brahma was completely disappointed with the silence and loneliness of the earth. In order to reduce the silence from Earth, Brahma created an angel with his powers who had a harp in her hands, and Brahma requested her to play something. The angel blessed people on earth with her soulful voice. The angel then came to be known as Saraswati or Veena Vadini.

Significance of Vasant Panchami

The day marks the preparation of the arrival of the spring season. Also, on this day people worship Goddess Saraswati, who is the symbol of prosperity. It is believed that Vasant Panchmi is one of the most auspicious days to get married.

As a part of the celebration, people wear Yellow colour on this day as the colour is considered to be the favourite colour of the goddess.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen