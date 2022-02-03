New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, in the month of February people of India celebrates the festival of Basant Panchmi 2022 aka Vasant Panchmi 2022 to mark the start of the spring season. As per the Hindu calendar, every year the festival of Basant Panchmi is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the maagh month. It marks the end of winters and the beginning of green and warmer Springs.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami 2022, Devotees worship Goddess Saraswati. She is offered traditional sweets such as boondi and laddoo. On the auspicious people wear new clothes and consume traditional food. The color yellow is the most wearable colour on that day. It is associated with the festival as Spring is considered yellow and it represents light, prosperity, and optimism.

To mark the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami 2022, here are some easy traditional dishes that you can enjoy:

Khichdi

The wholesome, mouth-watering dish of Khichdi signifies many things. Made with shudh ghee, rice, pulses, and vegetables the dish is a perfect fritter for Basant Panchami 2022.

Boondi Laddoo

The sweet is world-famous in India. Small, round yellow, and sweet, these Laddoos are made with the goodness of Ghee and Kesar. The dish is made with gram flour, which is dipped in hot sugar syrup and garnished with nuts.

Besan Choorma

Filled with Shudh Ghee, gram flour, sugar, and Kesar the delicacy is a perfect treat for Basant Panchmi. The dish hails from Rajasthan and is very easy to make.

Kesari chawal or Zarda

This dish is commonly known as Meetha Chawal. It is sweet rice cooked in sugar syrup and Kesar. The dish is very common in Punjabi households.

Kesari Rajbhog

The Bengali dish is a sweet made of spongy Chena dipped in sugar syrup of saffron flavor. Rajbhog will add all the sweetness to your day that you need on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchmi

Posted By: Ashita Singh