Basant Panchami 2021: On this day Hindus worship Goddess Saraswati, a goddess of knowledge, music, language and all forms of arts. Read on to know Puja timing

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchami 2021, also, known as Saraswati Puja marks the arrival of spring. It is one of the auspicious festivals of Hindus. Every year the festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour on the fifth day of the Magha. It is celebrated across the nation with different names such as in northern region we call it Basant Panchami, while in the southern region, it is called Sri Panchami.

On Basant Panchami, Hindu's worship Goddess Saraswati, a goddess of knowledge, music, language and all forms of arts. She is a symbol of creative energy and power in all its forms. The festival also celebrates the agricultural fields' ripening with yellow flowers of the mustard crop which is believed to be Saraswati's favourite colour.

To mark this day, people dress up in yellow and also prepare yellow snacks and sweets. Not just this, as per Hindu mythology, Basant Panchami is the most auspicious day to get married.

Basant Panchami 2021 Shubh Muhurat

Start of Panchami Tithi: February 16 at 03:36 am



End of Panchami Tithu: February 17 at 05:46 am

Panchami Shubh Muhurat: February 16 at 06:59 am to 12:35 pm

Basant Panchami 2021 Puja Vidhi

Wear clean yellow clothes.

Do tilak with sandalwood or Kumkum of Goddess Saraswati.

Light the incense stick and offer yellow flowers and yellow sweets.

Offer prasad to Goddess Saraswati

Offer yellow clothes to Goddess Saraswati. You can also offer books, pen, etc.

Chant mantras to seek her blessings

People who are music lovers should worship instruments on this day.

Basant Panchami 2021 Bhog

On this day offer yellow sweets such as kheer and malpua to Goddess Saraswati.

Basant Panchami 2021 Mantra

Om ain heem kleem masarwati devaye namah

Om ain keem shree veeda pustak dharadeen mum bhay nivarya abhyam dehi dehi swaha

Sarvada sarvadasamakam sannidhidham sannidhidhim kriya| Sharada ShardaBhavamvadna| Vadnambuje| Shri Shri Saraswatya Swaha|

Basant Panchami 2021 Katha



According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Brahma created the world, trees, plants and animals everything was there, however, he felt something is missing. So to complete the world, he gave birth to a beautiful goddess by sprinkling some water from his kamandal. The goddess was having a veena in one hand, book in the other, a garland in the third hand and the fourth hand was in the blessings posture. When for the first time she played the veena, everything in the world flourished. This is how she was named Saraswati. Since then this day is celebrated as Basant Panchami when everyone including the gods worships the goddess.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv