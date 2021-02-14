Basant Panchami 2021 Date and Time: Following this auspicious festival, people across India, especially in the northern part of the country, also start preparing for Holi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is one of the most popular festivals of India that is dedicated to Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, arts and music. Also known as 'Saraswati Puja', Basant Panchami is celebrated during 'Shukla Paksha' in the month of Magha of the Hindu calendar.

Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring in India. Following this auspicious festival, people across India, especially in the northern part of the country, also start preparing for Holi. Here it is significant to mention that Basant Panchami is known as 'Sri Panchami' in southern states of the country.

Basant Panchami 2021 Date and Time:

This year, the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 16 (Tuesday). The puja timings for Basant Panchami is from 6.59 am to 12.35 pm.

Basant Panchami 2021 Shubh Muhurat:

The Panchami tithi for Basant Panchami 2021 will begin at 3.36 am on February 16 and it will continue till 5.46 am on February 17.

Basant Panchami 2021 History, Significance and Importance:

The festival of Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who represents enlightenment and wisdom and eliminates ignorance and feeling hatefulness. It is also believed that Goddess Saraswati was born on the day of Basant Panchami and therefore it is also known as 'Saraswati Jayanti'.

Basant Panchami is quite popular in north and eastern parts of the country -- especially in West Bengal, Orissa and Bihar -- where special pujas are performed on this day. Some devotees also observe a day-long fast to seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings. It is believed that donning yellow colours on Basant Panchami can help people seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings and get salvation or Moksha.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma