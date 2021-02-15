Basant Panchami 2021: Check out these Mantras and Aarti to appease Goddess Saraswati
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu culture and is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the nation. This day is dedicated to Maa Saraswati who is known to be the Goddess of arts, music, and learning. According to Hindu rituals, students should worship the Goddess Saraswati on this day. It is also believed that if the students chant Saraswati mantras on this day, it helps for their upliftment in the field of academics.
This festival is dominantly celebrated in the northern parts of the country. On this day, it is believed that the devotees should wear yellow colour clothes and eat traditional food like khichdi, kadi chawal, and many other things. This year, the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 16. On this day, the devotees also chant the various mantra that gives them enlightenment and wisdom.
On this auspicious occasion, we are bringing some of the mantras and aarti that the devotees can chant on this day:
Aarti:
Jay Saraswati Mata, Maiya Jay Saraswati Mata
Sadrun Vaibhavshalini, Tribhuvan Vikhyata Jay
Chandravini, Padmasini dhuti Mnagalkari
Sohe Hans Sawari, Atul Tejdhari Jay
Baye Kar Mai Vina, Duje Kar Mala
Shish Mukut Mani Sohe, Gale Motiyan Mala, Jay
Dev Sharan Mein Aaye, Unka Udhar Kiya
Paithi Manthra Dasi, Asur Sanhar Kiya, Jay
Ved Gyan Pradayini, Budhi Prakash Karo
Mohgyan Timir Ka Satvar Nash Karo
Dhup Dip Fal Meva Puja Swikar karo
Gyan Chakshu De Mata Sab Gun Gyan Bharo
Ma Saraswati Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Jan Gave
Hitkari, Sukhkari Gyan Bhakti Pave
Mantras:
*Ya Kundendutushaharhardhavala Ya Shubhravastravrata Ya Veenaavaradandamanditakara Ya Shvetapadmasana Ya Brahmachayutashankarprabhritibhirdevai Sada vandita sa maa patu saraswati bhagwati nesheshjadyapaha
*Om Saraswati Maya Drishva, Veena Book Dharanim. Hans Vahini Adukta Maa Vidya Daan Karotu kam.
*Sharda Shardabhomvadna Vadnambuje Sarvada Sarvadasmakam Sanidhim Sanidhim Kriya Tu
