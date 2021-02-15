On this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, we are bringing some of the mantras and aarti that the devotees can chant on this day:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu culture and is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the nation. This day is dedicated to Maa Saraswati who is known to be the Goddess of arts, music, and learning. According to Hindu rituals, students should worship the Goddess Saraswati on this day. It is also believed that if the students chant Saraswati mantras on this day, it helps for their upliftment in the field of academics.

This festival is dominantly celebrated in the northern parts of the country. On this day, it is believed that the devotees should wear yellow colour clothes and eat traditional food like khichdi, kadi chawal, and many other things. This year, the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 16. On this day, the devotees also chant the various mantra that gives them enlightenment and wisdom.

Aarti:

Jay Saraswati Mata, Maiya Jay Saraswati Mata

Sadrun Vaibhavshalini, Tribhuvan Vikhyata Jay

Chandravini, Padmasini dhuti Mnagalkari

Sohe Hans Sawari, Atul Tejdhari Jay

Baye Kar Mai Vina, Duje Kar Mala

Shish Mukut Mani Sohe, Gale Motiyan Mala, Jay

Dev Sharan Mein Aaye, Unka Udhar Kiya

Paithi Manthra Dasi, Asur Sanhar Kiya, Jay

Ved Gyan Pradayini, Budhi Prakash Karo

Mohgyan Timir Ka Satvar Nash Karo

Dhup Dip Fal Meva Puja Swikar karo

Gyan Chakshu De Mata Sab Gun Gyan Bharo

Ma Saraswati Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Jan Gave

Hitkari, Sukhkari Gyan Bhakti Pave

Mantras:

*Ya Kundendutushaharhardhavala Ya Shubhravastravrata Ya Veenaavaradandamanditakara Ya Shvetapadmasana Ya Brahmachayutashankarprabhritibhirdevai Sada vandita sa maa patu saraswati bhagwati nesheshjadyapaha

*Om Saraswati Maya Drishva, Veena Book Dharanim. Hans Vahini Adukta Maa Vidya Daan Karotu kam.

*Sharda Shardabhomvadna Vadnambuje Sarvada Sarvadasmakam Sanidhim Sanidhim Kriya Tu

