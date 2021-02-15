Basant Panchami 2021: On this day, the decoration of the house is majorly done in yellow colour as it signifies happiness and peace. It also gives a very vibrant look to the house.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchami, the auspicious festival that marks the arrival of the spring in India, is finally here and will be celebrated on Tuesday. Also known as 'Saraswati Puja', the festival is celebrated in different ways across the country as per traditions with full zeal and zest.

Worshipping Goddess Saraswati has also a special relevance to Basant Panchami as she is the symbol of creative energy. To seek her blessings, devotees wear yellow clothes on this day and consume traditional food that is also yellow like Khichdi, Rajbhog, Kadi Chawal, and other things.

Some people decorate their house by making a beautiful yellow Rangoli while some decorate their house with yellow flowers to add an aesthetic look to their house.

On this day, the decoration of the house is majorly done in yellow colour as it signifies happiness and peace. It also gives a very vibrant look to the house.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, we have come up with some of the ideas to decorate your house:

Yellow flower curtain with fairy lights

We all have tried and tested the idea of changing the curtain on some festivals. But now you can add a twist to it by adding a pinch of creativity in it. You can do it by picking a light yellow coloured curtain, and all you need is to add a white or yellow fairy light along with it. You can even add flowers along with fairy light and this will surely give your house an aesthetic vibe.

Rangoli

You can give your house a beautiful traditional touch of festive vibe by making a rangoli at the front door or in the living area of your house. You can use flowers and rice to make your Rangoli even more beautiful and tadah! your house is looking just as pretty as you imagined.

Decorate the living area with kites

If you have an empty wall and you are looking for a painting or something nice to decorate that wall with, and still haven't come up with an idea. Don't you worry, we have come up with an idea that will surely help you out. You can buy 4-5 kites of different colours or could keep it all yellow, and all you need to do is to hang them on the wall and it will give your house a whole new vibrant vibe.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma