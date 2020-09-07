The decision of the reopening of bars was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After remaining closed for over five months due to coronavirus pandemic, bars and night clubs in the national capital are all set to reopen on September 9 under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre.

The decision of the reopening of bars was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday. In the decision, it was stated that the bars will reopen across the national capital on a trial basis till September 30, after which the decision will be reviewed.

How will your Saturday night look like?

If you are a party freak, there is sad news for you. In other words, your Saturday night won't look like as you expected it to be because there will be a restriction on gatherings. Moreover, the culture of having drinks on the perched stool will not be there anymore as it can lead to close contact between bartender and customer thus the sitting at front of bar counter will be restricted in the post-COVID times.

Harshad, the manager of Food and Beverages at Taj Palace Hotel said, "Our iconic 'The Blue Bar' was shut for more than six months and we are really happy that time has come for us to serve our guests again. We are eagerly waiting to serve them again while keeping their safety and health as our utmost priority."

"The bar culture would be witnessing a complete change as there would no larger gatherings, and you won't see 300 people standing and enjoying on a Saturday night. The service procedures would be changing completely. Most of the items including the coasters, and napkins would become one-time use and technology would become an integral part of the new procedures and protocol," news agency IANS quoted Harshad as saying.

What new changes can you expect?

*The classic bar snack also known as 'Chakna' will no longer be served in a bowl. Instead, it will be sealed in a bottle to avoid contact and for the satisfaction of customers.

* The Bar Menu will discard its paper format and the menu will be in digital format only. Harshad told IANS, "After entering the bar, the customer would have a QR Code in front of him which he would scan to place his order. The payment too would be through digital mode only."

According to Unlock 4 guidelines, hotels, restaurants, and clubs in Delhi will be allowed to serve liquor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma