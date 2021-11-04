New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bali Pratipada, also known as Bali Puja, is celebrated on the first day of Kartik Pratipada, which falls on the next day of Diwali. The day coincided with Govardhan Puja, and just like devotees worship Lord Krishna, people seek the blessings of Demon King Bali. Bali Puja marks the return of King Bali to Earth, who was sent to Patalalok by Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar. This year, the day will be observed on November 6, 2021.

In many parts of India, such as Gujarat and Rajasthan, it is the regional traditional New Year Day in Vikram Samvat and also called the Bestu Varas or Varsha Pratipada.

Bali Puja 2021: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: November 5, Friday

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 02:44 AM on November 05, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:14 PM on November 05, 2021

Bali Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:36 AM to 08:47 AM

Bali Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:22 PM to 05:33 PM

Bali Puja 2021: Legends

As per Hindu texts, the Vamana (dwarf) avatar of Lord Vishnu sent Demon King Bali to Patalalok. However, due to his generosity, Lord Vishnu allowed him three days to visit Bhulok that is earth. The first time he came to Earth at the first day of Kartik Pratipada. It is believed that King Bali resides on the Earth for three days and blesses his devotees during these days.

Bali Puja 2021: Puja Vidhi

As per Hindu belief, on this day, the image of the demon king Bali along with his wife Vindhyavali is drawn at the centre of the house. The image should be drawn with five different colours and perform puja on it.

