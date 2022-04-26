New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Balenzia, one of the leading brand of premium socks in India, has launched its latest Balenzia X Marvel collection, with an array of fan-favourite Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Black Panther.

The company said the new socks collections is a "must-have" for the Marvel fans and will allow both kids and adults a "chance to flaunt their favourite Marvel Super heroes".

"We are happy to announce the launch of our Balenzia X Marvel Collection, a special range of socks inspired by the iconic Marvel Super Heroes," said Rahul Gupta, the director of Balenzia.

"The Marvel collection is perhaps one of our most exciting launches, with our customers eagerly awaiting some Marvel merchandise. Hence it feels gratifying to be able to launch this exciting new range," he added.

What makes the socks special?

The Balenzia X Marvel socks, the company said, are crafted with exquisite knitting technology and high-performance fibres.

"The reinforced heel and toe, Y-heel construction, along with the high-quality combed cotton yarns ensure that the socks are incredibly soft, extremely durable, and provide a comfortable fit," it said.

Price and where to buy the socks?

The company said the Balenzia X Marvel socks will available from Rs 399 onwards. People interested in buying the socks can visit Balenzia's brand stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kanpur, and Ludhiana.

Besides, people can also buy the socks at Balenzia's website at balenzia.com. "The collection is also available at leading online portals, including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, LBB," the Balenzia said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma