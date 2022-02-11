New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Balenzia has released a new collection, Balenzia x Disney, featuring iconic Disney characters -- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy Duck and more. The collection celebrates the characters’ playfulness while adding style to one’s daily wardrobe.

Commenting on this launch, Rahul Gupta, Director, Balenzia said, "I am super excited about this association. In the last two years, while we have all been affected by the pandemic, we have witnessed a surge in demand for our character merchandise products, and the brand Balenzia has been growing robustly".

"So, in 2022, it was imperative for us to put our best forward, and collaborate with the biggest and best in the industry. The new collection is an attempt to reimagine the aesthetics of an everyday garment by adding the magic of Disney," he added.

The merchandise is crafted with exquisite weaving technology and high-performance fibres. The reinforced heel and toe, Y-heel construction, along with the high-quality combed cotton yarns ensure that the socks are incredibly soft, extremely durable, and provide a comfortable fit.

The cute and quirky collection of socks is now available from Rs.399 onwards. One can visit Balenzia’s brand stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kanpur, Ludhiana, or visit Balenzia at www.balenzia.com to get their hands on the new Disney collection. The collection is also available at leading online portals, including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, LBB.

Balenzia helps its customers stand out in a crowd, with sophisticated designs, styles and colours and access to licenses of some truly iconic brands and characters. Their product range is made with the highest quality standards using the finest yarns and is designed for incredible comfort, breathability and durability. The apparel is manufactured in specialist factories with extremely high ethical standards, ensuring that all our products are sweatshop-free, produced in good working conditions and that the people making them are treated well and paid a fair wage.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan