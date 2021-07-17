Bakraeid 2021: It is one of the auspicious festivals of Muslims that is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bakraeid 2021 is one of the auspicious festivals of Islamic preachers that is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Also known as Eid-ul-Adha 2021 or id Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, is the second most important festival of Muslims after Eid al-Fitr (Meethi Eid). While Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month Ramzan, the same way Bakri Eid marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year the auspicious festival will be celebrated on July 21, 2021, in India.

Bakraeid 2021: Date and Time

As per Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the Zul Hijjah was sighted on July 11, which means the Bakri Eid will fall on July 21, 2021, in India. However, in Saudi Arabia the auspicious festival will be celebrated a day earlier, that is, July 20, 2021.

Bakraeid 2021: Celebration

On this day, Muslims across the globe offer Eid al-Adha namaz (prayer) at a mosque just before the sun enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time), followed by a sermon by the Imam. People celebrate this day with great pomp and fervour by cooking delicious delicacies, wearing new outfits. As per Islamic belief donating on this day holds great significance.

Bakraeid 2021: History

As per Islamic belief, the history of this day began when Prophet Ibrahim kept having a dream of slaughtering his son, Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God. Ibrahim then explained his dreams to his son, how Allah is wanting him to make a sacrifice. On hearing his father' dream, Ismael asked him to comply with the wishes, however, Ibrahim tried his level best to ignore the wishes of Allah.

On seeing this, Allah was impressed by Ibrahim's devotion and sent Angel Gabriel, the Archangel, with a sheep. Angel Gabriel is also known as Jibreel, told Ibrahim that Allah is pleased by his devotion and has sent the sheep to slaughter in place of his son, Ismael. Ever since then, this day is celebrated as Eid ul-Adha, where Muslims perform the ritual of cattle sacrifice.

