New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Eid al-Adha is one of the most celebrated festivals among Muslims. The festival is celebrated to honour Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham, who was ready to sacrifice his 13-year-old son Ismail for Allah (the almighty).

On this day, people sacrifice an animal and distribute its meat among relatives, friends, and the needy. Muslims around the world gather at mosques to offer their prayers to celebrate the festival. However, the celebration for Eid al-Adha has been vastly affected because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is necessary to follow appropriate Covid norms to avoid the spread of infection. These necessary safety procedures will ensure that containment does not take place while the celebration is going on. Since a large number of people gather to offer their prayers, this increases the risk of infection on a massive level. In order to ensure everyone’s safety people should follow the below-mentioned precautions:

Always maintain social distancing of at least 1 meter while going to offer prayers.

1. Make sure that you always wear a mask while going out anywhere.

2. If you are over the age of 60 or have any co-morbidities like diabetes, cardiac disease, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease or cancer, then avoid attending any kind of social gathering.

3. Use your prayer rugs instead of someone else’s.

4. Wash your hand regularly and avoid any kind of physical contact with anyone eg: Hugging and shaking hands.



5. Make sure you sanitise your home and surfaces after the guest leaves the house.



6. Do not visit any crowded places and if urgently required then ensure that you are going well dressed with a double mask, hand sanitiser, and face shield.

7. Only a single member of the house should take the responsibility of sacrificing an animal as well as packing and distributing the meat to relatives, friends, and the needy.

8. With these measures, one can enjoy the festival without getting infected with the virus. However, the government is emphasising the citizens to get vaccinated as the vaccine will help in the fight the virus.

