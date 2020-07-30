Bakra Eid 2020 Special: Eid al-Adha has a lot of significance and is one of the most prominent festivals of Islam. Unfortunately, coronavirus curbs the celebration of the mega festival. Coronavirus infection is widespread in the country and record cases are being reported daily.

Bakra Eid 2020 Special: Eid al-Adha, the festival of Qurbani, has finally arrived and people across India will be celebrating with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid al-Adha, the festival of Qurbani, has finally arrived and people across India will be celebrating with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday. Eid al-Adha, which is also called ‘Bakrid’, will be celebrated in India on Saturday (August 1) as per the sighting of the moon, announced Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari. However, the festival of sacrifice was celebrated on July 31 in most parts of the world including Saudi Arabia.

Eid al-Adha has a lot of significance and is one of the most prominent festivals of Islam. Unfortunately, coronavirus curbs the celebration of the mega festival. Coronavirus infection is widespread in the country and record cases are being reported daily. However, in many states, the complete lockdown has been imposed again, but there are a few relaxations on Bakrid. With the arrival of Eid, Islamic believers are making demands to enjoy their festival freely. But it is now very important to take necessary precautions while celebrating festivals.

Bakrid is celebrated on a large scale at the western parts of Uttar Pradesh, so, the Yogi Adityanath’s government has stated the guidelines to celebrate Bakrid, people are not allowed to sacrifice the animal in open.

Necessary Precautions to be taken on Bakrid

- Namaz can be offered at homes instead of a mosque or elsewhere. The traditional style of offering Namaz can lead to the spread of coronavirus.

- Everyone needs to be restrained to fight this pandemic.

- Don’t perform the rituals at public places and open spaces. Stay home and celebrate the festival with family.

- Don’t pay a visit to relatives, send wishes virtually. Greet them on phones and send gifts by post.

- Must follow the state guideline, to avoid getting into the troubles. Keep yourself safe to protect your family and society.

- Don’t take kids and elderly people at a religious or crowded place.

- If you are visiting a religious place or any other crowded place, must follow social distancing.

- Keep your face covered with a mask, a little carelessness can infect you with deadly coronavirus.

- Must use sanitizer, before meeting anyone.

- Avoid hugs and handshakes with others, offer wishes from distance.

- Make sure that the animals are not diseased while sacrificing.

Posted By: Srishti Goel