The festival is celebrated during 'Dhu al-Hijjah' - the twelfth and the last month in the Islamic calendar. This month is considered as a very holy month for Muslims in the world as the pilgrimage of Haj takes place.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Id/ Bakra Eid, also known as Bakra Eid in India, is the feast of the sacrifice and coincides with the end of Hajj, which is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the two biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims annually across the globe. Bakra Eid day is observed two months later of Eid al-Fitr or the Ramadaan Eid that marks the end of a month-long fast.

Know about Bakra Eid 2020 date

According to the date announced by Saudi Arabia, the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid is being celebrated on July 31 in parts of the world but in India, as per the sighting of the moon, the festival will be celebrated on August 1 as declared by the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid. Syed Ahmed Bukhari has said that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on 1 August.

This year, the holy day will be celebrated amidst the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festivities have been affected due to the restrictions imposed by most of the state governments this year. Traditionally, on this day, one portion of the cooked meat is distributed among the poor and the needy to spread the message of sharing and caring. The other portion of the cooked meat is kept for people at home and the third is given to relatives.

