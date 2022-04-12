New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi or Vaisakha Sankranti, marks the beginning of the harvest season. It will be celebrated across the country with a lot of fun and enthusiasm on Thursday. The festival falls on April 13 or 14 every year, and this year, it will be celebrated on April 14. Primarily a Sikh festival, it is also celebrated by Hindus, especially in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Baisakhi 2022: Significance

Baisakhi holds a special significance for Sikhs as it marks the beginning of the Sikh new year. They hold kirtans, visits Gurudwara and organise fair and many other events. It also marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism. This day is also observed as a celebration of spring harvest primarily in Northern India. Meanwhile, some people also consider Vaisakhi to be the legitimate date for the Indian Solar New Year.

Baisakhi 2022: Date

Baisakhi is observed on the 13th or 14th of April every year. In 2022, the festival will be celebrated on April 14, 2022 (Thursday).

Baisakhi 2022: History

Baisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism, on March 30th 1699. When Guru Gobin Singh's father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was executed by Aurangzeb, Guru Gobind Singh was formally installed as the leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine, becoming the tenth and final human Sikh Guru.

Baisakhi 2022: Celebrations

Baisakhi celebrations are filled with colours and vibrancy in the villages of Punjab and Haryana. Kirtans and fairs are also organised on this day and people visit Gurudwaras to offer their prayers. Karah Parshad is served to the congregation and langar or community lunch is also organised. Folk dances are also performed on this day.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav