New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Baisakhi is one of the most popular festivals of India that is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm as it marks the beginning of the harvest season. Also known as 'Vaisakhi' or 'Vaisakha Sankranti', Baisakhi is primarily a Sikh festival that is also celebrated by Hindus, especially in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Baisakhi also marks the beginning of the Sikh new year. On this auspicious day, various events and fairs are organised as Sikhs pay tribute to their tenth guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Special prayers are also organised by the devotees at Gurudwaras as the festival also marks the harvest of the rabi crops.

Baisakhi 2021 Date and Time:

Generally, the auspicious festival of Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 or April 14 every year. This year, it will be observed on April 13 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, the puja timings for Baisakhi this year is 8.39 pm on Tuesday.

Baisakhi 2021 Celebrations:

Baisakhi is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm across the country, especially in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. However, this year, the celebrations have been hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the country, several states and union territories (UTs) -- including Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh -- have imposed restrictions, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews.

The state and UT governments have also asked people to take all necessary precautions and follow appropriate COVID behaviour, including wearing masks and practising social distancing, to break the chain of the deadly pathogen that has already infected more than 1.32 crore people in India so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma