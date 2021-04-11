Baisakhi 2021: This year, Baisakhi will be observed on April 13, and ahead of the festival here is a simple step-wise guide on how to make Kadha Prasad at home:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious harvest season festival, Baisakhi is around the corner. This festival is also known as Vaisakhi or Visakha Sankranti. Well, when it comes to the festival, there is one thing that we just can't do without. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about delicious sweets that automatically melts in our mouth and what better than, Kadha Prasad. This delicious halwa is served in Gurudwaras and is made with love and efforts. And, you can make it at home too in just 5 simple steps.

Baisakhi is a festival that is marked to celebrate the harvest season and is also known as the beginning of the Sikh New Year. This festival is dominantly celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. On this day, the devotees visit Gurudwaras and they offer prayers on this day. This year, Baisakhi will be observed on April 13, and ahead of the festival here is a simple step-wise guide on how to make Kadha Prasad at home:

Ingredients needed for Kadha Prasad:

All you need to make Kadha Prasad is Aata, ghee, sugar, and water.

How to make Kadha Prasad:

Step 1: Take a pan and add 1 cup of aata in that, stir it well until it gets roasted. Once it turns golden, turn off the gas.

Step 2: Now, add ghee and sugar to the aata, and also add hot water to it. Stir it well on low flame, until the texture becomes soft.

Step 3: You can even add dry fruits to it and turn off the flame.

Step 4: Serve it well in a nice bowl, and ta-dah! you are done.

Step 5: Enjoy your delicious Kadha Prasad with your family on this auspicious day.

Ahead of the festival, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy Baisakhi.

