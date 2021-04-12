Baisakhi 2021: On this day, people also pay tribute to the Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. To celebrate the day, special langars and prayers are organized on this day at Gurudwaras.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Baisakhi is an auspicious festival that is dominantly celebrated in the northern part of the country i.e. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. This festival marks the beginning of the Sikh new year, thus it is celebrated with full zeal and zest. However, this time, the celebration of Baisakhi will look a little different as the country has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13.

This festival is also known as the spring harvest festival. On this day, people also pay tribute to the Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. To celebrate the day, special langars and prayers are organized on this day at Gurudwaras. This year, the puja for Baisakhi will begin at 8:39 PM. This festival is also known as Vaisakha Sankranti and Vaisakhi.

History of Baisakhi

This day is marked to celebrate the establishment of the Khalsa community. This community was formed by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. There is another story that revolves around this day, it is said that on this day, Guru Gobind Singh asked people to sacrifice their life for the Guru. As soon as he said this, only five people came forward to do so, and later they were made the Panj Piaras of the Sikh community.

On this day, people in the northern part of the country also harvest their crops and they thank god for giving them life and food.

People celebrate this day by dressing up in fancy attires and they dance with their families. People also enjoy Kada Prasad on this day which is made with aata and ghee and it is served to everyone.

Ahead of the Sikh festival, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very happy Baisakhi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma