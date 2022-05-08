New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Baglamukhi Jayanti is dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi, who is the eighth of ten Mahavidya Goddesses. According to Hindu scriptures, ten Mahavidya are worshipped to seek all sorts of powers. Baglamukhi is the combination of two words- Bagla and Mukhi. Bagla comes from the Sanskrit word Vagla, which means bridle. Goddess Baglamukhi is also known as Devi of Stambhana.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: Date

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on May 9, 2022.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: Significance

By worshipping Baglamukhi Devi, a person can get victory over his enemies and any kind of fear. All the problems and obstacles of a person's life are destroyed by the blessings of Goddess Baglamukhi, and life becomes happy and blissful. She is also worshipped to win the court cases and to get success in all sorts of competitions.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: History

According to drik panchang, it is believed that a huge storm erupted over the Earth and it threatened to destroy the world. Then, all the Gods gathered in the Saurashtra region and prayed to the Goddess. After that, Goddess Baglamukhi emerged from the Haridra Sarovara and calmed down the storm. Goddess Baglamukhi has a golden complexion and sits on a golden throne. She is portrayed in a yellow dress and has two arms. She has the power to stun or paralyze an enemy into silence. She has a club in her right hand, with which she beats a demon.

Ten forms of Goddess Shakti are Kali, Tara, Shodashi, Bhuvaneshvari, Bhairavi, Chhinnamasta, Dhumavati, Bagalamukhi, Matangi and Kamala.

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: Mool Mantra

Om Hleem Baglamukhi Devyai Hleem Om Namah॥

Baglamukhi Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi

After taking a bath in the morning, wear clean yellow coloured clothes. Establish Maa Baglamukhi methodically on a post in the north direction at the place of worship and use yellow clothes on the post. Then place the Kalash. Then offer Akshat, sandalwood, roli, belpatra, paan, seasonal fruits, vermilion, yellow flowers, incense, scent, naivedya etc. to Maa Baglamukhi. Now recite Baglamukhi Kavach and do the aarti. Then give the offerings of Maa Baglamukhi to the family members.

