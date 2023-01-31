Bad Breath Treatment: Five Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Foul Breath

It's no secret that coated tongues and tooth decay are two of the most common reasons for bad breath. (Image Credit: Freepik)

YOUR self-assurance and confidence at work may be impacted by bad breath. It's no secret that coated tongues and tooth decay are two of the most common reasons for bad breath. All foods have the potential to become stuck in your teeth, but some, like onions and garlic, are more likely to do so. Treatment requires addressing the underlying illness, regardless of the cause. You might try the following 5 easy home cures for foul breath:

Apple Cider Vinegar

A fantastic solution for bringing the PH levels in your mouth into balance is apple cider vinegar. You can avoid holding your breath in a crowded area by taking a few sips. If you take it before a meal, you'll be less likely to experience bad breath afterward.

Cloves

Natural antibacterial qualities in cloves help to keep the mouth clean and the breath fresh. To eliminate halitosis, simply place a few clove pieces in your mouth and chew them. In addition, you can prepare your own clove tea by letting some cloves simmer in hot water.

Cinnamon

Another food that can naturally remove bacteria to lessen dental issues and cover up foul breath is cinnamon. Hot water should be infused with a bay leaf, a tablespoon of cinnamon, and some cardamom seeds. Use the remaining mixture as mouthwash after straining.

Drink Water

The more moisturised your mouth is, the easier it will be to clean of odor-causing microorganisms.In addition to improving your general health, drinking water frequently throughout the day also prevents bad breath. This is especially useful if you frequently get morning breath.

Fennel Seeds

Natural antimicrobial fennel seeds help remove microorganisms from the mouth. They also promote salivation and aid in breath-freshening. The mouth is naturally cleaned by saliva, which reduces the likelihood of bad breath. You only need a tablespoon to see an instant improvement in oral hygiene.