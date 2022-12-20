Bad Breath? Here Are 5 Easy To Try Ayurvedic Tricks To Get Away With It

IN FACT, having foul breath can make someone want to avoid you. Do you have any guilt or self-consciousness when speaking to someone? In reality, foul breath is embarrassing for both you and those around you. Halitosis, or bad breath, can be caused by acidity, diabetes, lung infections, poor dental or gastrointestinal health, dehydration, smoking, and other factors. Smoking, as well as tobacco use, whether chewing or smoking, can also cause foul breath.

Here is some advice on how to stop having foul breath from Vara Yanamandra, an Ayurvedic expert on Instagram. As you may be aware, consuming raw garlic or onions can result in digestive problems, bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine (SIBO), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and throat or sinus infections. Vara stated that one of the most common causes is tooth or gum disease.

Attend To Acid Reflux

Poor dental hygiene, acid reflux, and other health issues are some of the most typical causes of bad breath. In actuality, acid reflux is a persistent condition in which bile or stomach acid frequently enters the human body's food pipe, irritating the organ's lining.

Consume A Healthy Meal

According to Dr. Vara, inadequate dietary intake and dehydration can both contribute to poor breath. In addition to this, she advised eating balanced meals and concluding with bitter and astringent foods. Although many of us do not believe in it, maintaining your body's hydration is extremely crucial.

Preserving Oral Health

Always use a dental powder that has ayurvedic components like babool, neem, and other herbs. Do you know that maintaining your dental hygiene also involves gargling twice a day with a small amount of lukewarm triphala decoction water?