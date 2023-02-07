Back Pain Relief: Try These Incredible Yoga Poses to Get Rid of Back Pain Instantly

This pose relieves back discomfort by helping to strengthen the muscles in your back. (Image Credit: Freepik)

THESE DAYS, back discomfort is fairly common, and those who sit at a computer all day are more likely to experience it. The cause of all this is that sitting on your chair all day actually puts a lot of pressure on your back and has a lot of negative side effects. For those of you with severe back pain, we have listed some of the greatest and simplest yoga poses below.

Dandasana

This pose relieves back discomfort by helping to strengthen the muscles in your back. Regular practise of this pose can even help your posture. By calming the muscles and enhancing respiration, it is also believed to help in the treatment of sciatica and asthma.

Makarasana, Or Crocodile Pose

Makarasana is a useful pose for relieving pain brought on by squeezed nerves. Your abs are forced into action, which helps stabilise your lower back by forming a natural curvature in your lower back. This pose can be held for a few minutes by anyone suffering from sciatica or a slipped disc.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

The ardha matsyendrasana has been shown to alleviate lower back pain.The asana is also beneficial for those who have slipped discs.To benefit from it for back pain, it should be performed under professional direction.

Salabhasana Or Locust Pose

Salabhasana, also known as the locust posture, stretches the spine, builds leg strength, and enhances core stability. Your chest will open up, your digestion will be better, and your kidneys will be stimulated. If you are expecting, recently had surgery, are menstruating, or are pregnant, you shouldn't do it.

Bhujangasana

One of the few yoga poses, bhujangasana, is considered to enhance general wellness. It helps keep your bones healthy while also toning your body and enhancing spinal nerve function.