Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: Actor's Decade-Long Career Is An Inspiration For Every Struggler

ONE OF Bollywood's most prolific and praised actors Ayushmann Khurrana turned a year older today as the Andhadhun actor is celebrating his 38th birthday. Ayushmann is one of the most eminent Indian actors in Hindi cinema who has worked in numerous films and TV shows. He first appeared in MTV's famous show Roadies in 2004 and after winning the show he stepped into the world of anchoring. Moving forward he made his debut in Bollywood with the movie 'Vicky Donor' which became a big hit.

Ayushmann also worked in great movies such as 'Bareily Ki Barfi', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Andhadhun', 'Badhai Do', 'Article 15' and 'Dream Girl.' The actor has left no stone untouched to win the hearts of the audience through his exemplary works. The movies became a benchmark which raised people's expectations of the actor.

But this successful journey of Ayushmann Khurrana was never easy. In many of his interviews, the actor mentioned that to earn a basic livelihood he used to sing on the trains in the early stage of his career. In Kapil Sharma's show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, Ayushmann Khurrana said that in his struggle days he used to sing while travelling in Paschim Express to Punjab Mail with his friends and people used to appreciate him and give him some money as well for his beautiful singing.

Started his career with a reality show:

Ayushmann Khurrana had struggled a lot in his early life to make a name in Bollywood. The actor participated in the reality show MTV Roadies and won the second season of the show and turned towards anchoring and hosting many MTV shows. Afterwards, in 2012 he made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor.

Ayushmann Khurrana has won numerous accolades for his excellence in Bollywood. He won Film Fare Award for Best Male Debut after his movie Vicky Donor. The actor's performances in Andhadun and Article 15 as a blind pianist and an honest cop respectively won him two consecutive Film Fare Critics Awards for Best Actor. He was also facilitated with the National Film Award for Best Actor for the former. He appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2013 and 2019 and has been named by TIME as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020 which proves his stardom.

Apart from acting, Ayushmann Khurrana sang in several of his films. His popular song, 'Pani Da Rang', sung and composed by him, won the Film Fare Ward for Best Male Playback Singer. The song 'Mittu Di Khusboo'is also a very popular song sung by the actor himself. Have a look at a video that the actor shared on his Instagram handle where he is singing the song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' of his movie "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

The lavish life he is living:

With an established name in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurana charges crores for a film ad lives in a luxurious house with his family in Mumbai. He lives in a palatial apartment in Mumbai's Andheri neighbourhood. The family lives in a rented seven-bedroom apartment designed by the home décor Tnisha Bhatia, according to Architectural Digest. The house spreads across a 4,000-square-feet area. The actor recently purchased a deluxe home in Mumbai's Andheri suburb. Have a look at a video Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kahsyap shared on her instagram handle of the family enjoying holidays recently.

Ayushmann Khurrana also owns some expensive cars such as the stunning Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 2.80 crore as per Carwale, an Audi A4 worth Rs 48.96 lakhs and Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 3.20 crore as per Car Dekho.

As per Mid-Day, the actor's current net worth stands at around $9 million and he now charges Rs 10 crore as his remuneration for a film. The upcoming films of the actor include Doctor Ji.