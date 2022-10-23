Ayurveda Day 2022: Know Significance, Theme And Celebrations Of This Day

AYURVEDA is an alternate medicine system which is heavily practised in India and Nepal. Ayurveda helps prevent and treat illness by maintaining the balance between mind and body through proper diet and lifestyle and home herbal remedies. The word 'Ayurveda' means 'Science of Life' and is based on the belief that everything in life is connected.

Ayurveda Day is being observed on October 23 to promote the significance and importance of Ayurveda in today's modern and rapidly growing world. Moreover, researching the potential of Ayurveda in terms of health and health programmes and promoting the principles of treatment and principles of Ayurveda is one of the objectives of the day.

Ayurveda Day 2022: Significance

Ayurveda is one of the ancient and well-known medicine systems which is equally important and relevant in modern times like today. The sole aim of Ayurveda is to provide treatment to heal the body, mind and soul. The holistic approach of Ayurveda towards needy people is truly extraordinary. With its own innovative sets of advantages, strengths and ways of treatment, Ayurveda stands out to promote its mainstream through Ayurveda Day celebrated every year.

The proposal to celebrate National Ayurveda Day was made by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India to raise and promote this ancient system of treatment and medicines in the nation. The proposal was accepted in 2015 and since 2016, every year National Ayurveda Day is celebrated along with the Birth Anniversary of lord Dhanwantari, who is considered the divine propagator of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda Day 2022: Theme

The day of Ayurveda is being celebrated on October 23, 2022, along with the theme of 'Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda'. The day is being celebrated with numerous collaborations with all Ministries and departments of the Governement of India. The goal is to spread awareness regarding the 3Js of medicine which are Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan.

Ayurveda Day 2022: Celebrations

This year Ayurveda Day is celebrating its 7th anniversary which is being celebrated on a grand scale. Numerous events will mark the celebration of the day along with the presence of Chief Guest Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, President of Ayush and other dignitaries. Week-long celebrations from September 12 to October 23, 2022, are taking place with the government's approach. The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) will be driving the Ministry of AYuhs's mandate for Ayurveda Day this year.