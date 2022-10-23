Ayurveda Day 2022: How Prevalent Is Ayurveda In Today's Time

AYURVEDA which means 'Science of Life' is the most practiced and prevalent form of medicine used by millions of individuals throughout the world. Ayurveda Day is being observed on October 23, 2022, to bring awareness about Ayurvedic treatments and promote Ayurveda in its purest form.

The origin of Ayurveda dates back to the Vedic era making it some 3,000 years old. It believes that the entire universe is composed of 5 essential elements, which are, Vayu (air), Jala (Water), Aakash (Space), Prithvi (Earth) and Teja (fire) and are referred to as the basic humors of a human body. Ayurveda has been one of the most ancient, widely accepted, practiced, flourished and dominant systems of medicine and home remedies in the country.

According to the National Library of Medicine, and National Centre for Biotechnology Information, in recent years, Ayurveda has experienced a subtle amount of shift and changes in the outlook of research and applications. Integration of the knowledge of modern analytical techniques with a broader perspective for applications of Ayurveda principles can help promote its global acceptance. At the National level, Ayurveda receives a small outlay of around 2.5 per cent of the Central Health Budget, whereas, at the State level, it receives an insignificant part of the budget. Ayurveda is highly India-centric with a global presence. The core of Ayurveda is that it's deeply rooted in nature, however, today nature is being exploited to severe levels leading to drastic and disastrous problems in the future.

With modern techniques and technologies, Ayurveda has been able to reach more and more people with easily applicable medicines and treatments. From herbs, diets, aromas, lifestyle recommendations, meditation and yoga, Ayurveda now, has left nothing untouched for promoting better life and health.

Along with significant strengths, Ayurveda has been facing some drawbacks in the current scenario. Ayurvedic herbs can cause some side effects depending on the dose and usage. With high costs, it is still inaccessible to most people. The lack of scientific evidence in some medicines of Ayurveda still acts as a major disadvantage. Also, Ayurveda needs a certain level of commitment from the patients which is difficult to abide by sometimes. However, the therapeutic effects of Ayurveda still stand as a magnificent therapy to cure people.