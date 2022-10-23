Ayurveda Day 2022: 5 Effective Ayurvedic Tips For Healthy And Fit Body

AYURVEDA, being persistent for more than 3000 years, recommends a healthy lifestyle and way of eating to stay healthy and fit. According to Ayurveda, consuming food in the right ways can help you live longer and away from diseases. Ayurveda states that a balanced diet is a diet which includes the correct amount of food with efficient and necessary nutrients for a healthy and disease-free body. Therefore, eating right is the most significant part of a balanced diet and needs to be abided by religiously. Read below some effective tips for consuming food according to Ayurveda to stay fit and healthy.

1. Eliminate Snacks

As per Ayurveda, digestion includes three basic stages to be completed after a meal. During the first hour after any meal, the Kapha energies become dominant which makes the body feel full and heavy. Then after two hours of a meal, Pita energy dominates the body and increases the hydrochloric acid in the body. Four to five hours after a meal, Vata's energy rises which leads to an appetite increase. Ayurveda recommends three meals each day, without any snack intake in between to maintain the digestion process.

2. Consume Fresh Food

Fresh Foods have high amounts of water and act as better options to hydrate the body. Prana, a life force nourishes the body at the fundamental level and is accountable for generating healthy energy in the body. Eating fresh food increases the prana and supports a healthy digestion process.

3. Do Not Consume Water While Eating

Drinking water in mid of a meal unless necessary should be refrained. Food takes its own time to digest and drinking water in between meals can slow down the process of digestion leading to digestion-related problems in the body. According to Ayurveda, one should drink water 40-45 before a meal and 30 minutes after a meal.

4. Consume Food on the Floor

According to Ayurveda, sitting on the floor means you are sitting in a cross-legged position which is like doing Yoga while eating and results in amazing health benefits. Also, one should not consume food while standing.

5. Consume Night Meal on Time

According to Ayurveda, Kapha energy controls the later part of the day. Therefore, one should eat something that balances the Kapha at night. Ayurveda suggests that the best time to eat dinner is between 6 PM to 8 PM with no snacks in between the meals.