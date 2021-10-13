New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is here and it brings along a plethora of festivals including Durga Puja, Kanya Pujan and more. And one of these special days, Ayudha Puja is a unique kind of festival dedicated to tools and instruments. Yes, you read that right! For the ones who don't know, on Ayudha Puja, tools, ornaments and such objects are worshipped.

In different states of India, this puja is termed differently such as Astra Puja, Shastra Puja and more. This festival is observed on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month falls during September or October month. This year, Ayudha Puja will be observed on October 14th, 2021, Thursday.

Ayudha Puja 2021: Date and time

Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat 14:02 to 14:48

Navami Tithi begins- October 13 at 20:07

Navami Tithi ends- October 14 at 18:52

Sunrise 06:21

Sunset 17:52

Ayudha Puja 2021: Significance

Ayudha Puja is popular in South India mainly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It falls during Maha Navratri. This festival was meant for weapon puja but now in the present time, all the instruments are worshipped. Craftsmen worship their tools and instruments.

Tools are an integral part of everyone's everyday life, hence this day is observed to express gratefulness for the tools. In modern times this puja is observed as Vahana Puja and vehicles are worshipped. Vehicles are decorated with flowers, garlands and vermilion and are worshipped.

The instruments and tools are blessed by God when devotees worshipping them on this day with the belief that there is a divine force working behind for good performance, results and proper rewards.

Ayudha Puja 2021: Traditions

- In the ancient period, these days were treated well to get the weapons ready and ensure them in the best condition for forthcoming wars.

- On Ayudha Puja, Goddess of Wisdom Saraswati, Goddess of wealth Lakshmi, and Goddess of divine energy Parvati are worshipped.

- All the instruments and tools are cleaned. These are smeared with turmeric paste, sandalwood paste and vermilion. These are decorated with flowers and worshipped.

- On the day of the puja, worshipped tools and instruments are not disturbed.

-Shopkeepers and Businessmen clean their shops and workplaces before puja.

- Students clean their study surroundings and their books also.

- Musicians worship their musical instruments.

- For Vahana Puja in some places a tradition is followed where a white pumpkin is decorated with vermilion and turmeric.

- It is then smashed in front of the vehicle with the belief that it will help to get rid of all sorts of evil.

