New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Only if Mondays, Tuesdays, and other days had a name, till then we have Awkward Moments Day. Yes, we aren't making it up! It is really a proper day which is celebrated on March 18. This day marks for recalling gawky yet funny moments of your life from the past. There are often a lot of incidences when one must have been embarrassed in his life's journey so far. So that's it, if you too have an old 'oops' moment to remember and laugh about then this is the day to do so.

However, if you have been Mr. or Ms. Perfectionist one out of your lot who seldom makes any mistakes or rather had a flawless life (Although we don't believe you) then you are on the right page. So, here we are with a few oops moments of some random people which were caught on camera and went viral. Meanwhile, perfect or not we always love laughing at others, don't we? Well, if you don't live in a nutshell and are well aware of social media then we're sure you must have seen a plethora of crazy moments online. But just incase you can't think of doing something like that, then here's a chance for you. Just scroll down to catch a glimpse of 10 embarrassing and hilarious videos on the Awkward Moments Day 2021 which will make you go ROFL.

Take a look at the funny Instagram videos here:





Laughing already? Wait till you see this one.

Next time when you are enjoying a song or praying, make sure to keep your eyes open, just to keep a check whether some is filming you.

Well, that's why they say no peeing at public places.

So, are you ready to break some 'bed'?

That's all folks! Hope you enjoyed the show and had a good laugh.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal