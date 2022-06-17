New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Autism is one of the most serious developmental disorders which impairs the ability of a person to communicate and interact. In order to create awareness about the disorder, people across the globe observe Autistic Pride Day on June 18 every year. The day aims to create awareness and also spreads the message that people who have autism are not diseased but different from others. These people are not sick health-wise. However, are just own a different set of characteristics. On Autistic Pride Day, people who suffer from the disorder speak for themselves. The first Autistic pride day was celebrated in 2005 by the online community Aspies for Freedom (AFF).

Autistic Pride Day 2022: History

The day was first celebrated in 2005, after it was inspired by the LGBT pride events. The day slowly grew as a global affair that is extensively seen both online and offline. The day was first celebrated by the Aspies For Freedom (AFF). People observe the day to create awareness among people about those who suffer from the disorder and how better we can treat them.

Autistic Pride Day 2022: Theme

This year the theme of Autistic Pride day is set as 'Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World.'

How we can make the world a better place for those who suffer from Autism?

People who suffer from the disorder already lack confidence, and even the tiniest of comments can shatter their self-confidence.

However, there are several ways through which we can treat these people in a better way. Treating them well will not only increase their confidence but will also help them to grow as a person.

Take a look at the ways through which we can treat people with autism better :

Be consistent.

Stick to a schedule.

Reward good behavior.

Create a home safety zone.

Look for nonverbal cues.

Figure out the motivation behind the tantrum.

Make time for fun.

Pay attention to your child's sensory sensitivities.

(Source: Help Guide)

