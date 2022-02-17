New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Attukal Pongala is one of the famous Malayala festivals, which is celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple annually. The event starts on the Karthigai star of the Malayalam month of Makaram or Kumbham and ends with the Kuruthitharpanam at night which refers to a sacrificial offering. This event is a 10-day event.

The festival is one of the world's largest all-women religious congregations. The Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam takes place on the ninth day of the festival. The Attukal Bhagavathy Temple is dedicated to Attukal Bhagavathi, and the temple is located in the heart of the city. As per beliefs, the temple is the incarnation of Lannaki, the central character of the Tamil epic 'Silappathikaaram'.

The festival commences from today (February 17) at the Attukal Bhagavathy. On this day, devotees offer their prayers to the almighty. Besides, the chief priest of the temple lights the makeshift stove from the fire brought from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The same fire is then used by women to light up their stoves for cooking their offering. In the offering, women use rice, jaggery, and coconut.

Women use only fresh items to prepare the offering. On this auspicious day, women wear new clothes only and children also put on new clothes in order to take part in the Pongala festival.

The festival witnessed a major footfall, however, this time the Kerala government decided to allow 1,500 people in any major religious activities including Attukal Pongala.

As per the government order, people who will attend the religious festivals should follow proper Covid-19 protocol including wearing masks and keeping adequate distance.

Pooram Nakshathram Begins: 16:11 -- Feb 17, 2022

Pooram Nakshathram Ends: 16:42 -- Feb 18, 2022

This year's festival will end by early morning on Saturday.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen