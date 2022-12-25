Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti: 10 Inspiring Quotes By Former Prime Minister Of India

THE SPECIAL day of December 25 is observed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a popular Indian politician who served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and then for a term from 1999 to 2004. He was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior into a Hindu Brahmin family. He was India's first Prime Minister to complete a full term in the office. Therefore, as we observe the 98th Birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister, here's a look at some of the motivational and inspiring quotes by the poet-politician.

Inspiring Quotes By Atal Bihari Vajpayee

1. "I try to indulge my muse whenever I am able to get away from it all."

2. "I believe that democracy is the best guarantor of peace and cooperation among nations."

3. "My message to the people and rulers of Pakistan is, 'As neighbours, we want peace and friendship and cooperation with you so that together we can change the face of South Asia."

4. "My poet's heart gives me strength to face political problems, particularly those which have a bearing on my conscience."

5. "India has a legitimate right to becoming a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council."

6. "This power of democracy is a matter of pride for our country, something which we must always cherish, preserve and further strengthen."

7. "We have given up office, but not our responsibility to serve the nation. We have lost an election, but not our determination."

8. "Let me make one thing clear. I have never considered mere survival in power as any achievement, just as I have never seen coming to power as an achievement in itself."

9. "We are unnecessarily wasting our precious resources in wars... if we must wage war, we have to do it on unemployment, disease, poverty, and backwardness."

10. "Creative universities are the bedrock of every developed nation's S&T strategy."