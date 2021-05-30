Aspergillosis is an infection, fungal growth or allergic reaction which is caused by Aspergillus fungus. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Amid the rising cases of mucormycosis, doctors treating COVID-19 patients and those recovered, have reported cases of new disease 'aspergillosis'. Doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Maharashtra's Mumbai reported that they have found patients with aspergillosis.

Aspergillosis is an infection, fungal growth or allergic reaction which is caused by Aspergillus fungus. This fungus is found both indoors and outdoors and lives on decaying vegetation or dead leaves. People can come in contact with aspergillosis by breathing in microscopic aspergillus spores from the environment. Everyone comes in contact with this fungus on daily basis, but never contracts the illness. Basically, aspergillosis infects people with lung disease or a weak immune system.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aspergillosis can cause lung infection, allergic reactions and infection in other organs. However, it cant be spread to other people or even to pets from the lungs.

Types of Aspergillosis

1. Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA): It occurs when fungus causes inflammation in the lungs and allergic reaction, such as wheezing or coughing.

2. Invasive Aspergillosis: It usually affects people with weak immunity, such as those who had stem cell transplant or organ transplant. Also, it affects the lungs, which can spread throughout the body, causing new symptoms.

3. Cutaneous or Skin Aspergillosis: It occurs when fungus enters the body through the skin, such as through a burn wound or surgery.

4. Aspergilloma: Also known as 'fungus ball', occurs when balls of aspergillus grow in sinuses or lungs.

5. Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis: It occurs when an infection causes cavities in the lungs turning it into a long-term condition.

6. Allergic Aspergillus Sinusitis: It occurs when fungus causes inflammation in the sinuses. The symptoms are headache, drainage and stuffiness.

7. Azole-Resistant Aspergillus Fumigatus: It occurs when one species, fumigatus becomes resistant to certain medicines used to treat, it can cause Azole-Resistant Aspergillus Fumigatus.

Who are at risk of Aspergillosis?

According to the US health body, different types of aspergillosis affect the different type of people.

Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) occurs in people who have asthma or cystic fibrosis.

Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis most often occurs in people with lung diseases, such as tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or sarcoidosis.

Aspergillomas affect people who have lung diseases like tuberculosis.

Invasive aspergillosis most often occurs to those people who have weak immunity, such as organ or stem transplant, getting chemotherapy for cancer or taking high dosed corticosteroids.

Symptoms of Aspergillosis

- Fever and chills

- Shortness of breath

- Coughing with blood

- Headaches or eye symptoms

- Fatigue

- Skin lesions

Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv