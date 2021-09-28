New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pitru Paksha is the period of fifteen lunar days when Hindus remember and pay homage to their ancestors. Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha are the two fortnight in a month. Ashtami Shraddha is done for the family members who departed from this world on ashtami tithi of either of the two Paksha of the month.

Ashtami Shraddha of 2021 is on September 29th, Wednesday.

Ashtami Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Ashtami tithi begins - September 28 at 18:16

Ashtami tithi ends - September 29 at 20:29

Kutup Muhurat - 11:47 - 12:35

Rohina Muhurat - 12:35 - 13:22

Aparahna Kaal - 13:22 - 15:46

Sunrise 06:13

Sunset 18:09

Ashtami Shraddha: Significance

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. At the end of of the Shraddha Tarpan is done.

Garuda Purana narrates that the journey of the soul for Yamapuri starts after thirteen days of the death. It reaches there after seventeen days. To reach the court of Yama soul travels for eleven months. During this period to provide food and water Pindadan and Tarpan are done with the belief that it will satisfy the hunger and thirst of the soul.

Ashtami Shraddha 2021: Rituals

- To remember and pay homage to ancestors, Shraddha rituals are performed.

- Tarpan and pind- daan is done by family member, preferably by eldest male of the family.

- Pinda are the rounded heap made of rice, cow milk, ghee, sugar etc.

- To appease the ancestors, Tarpan is done, it is the offering of water mixed with black til ( sesame ), Jau ( Barley ), kusha grass and white flowers.

- Shraddha rituals should be done during suitable time with mantras and proper vidhi.

- First offering of food is given to a cow, then to crow, the dog and to ants. The crow is believed to be a connecting link between this world and the world of ancestors.

- With due respect the food is served to Brahmins. They are given dakshina and clothes also.

- Many people distribute food in the orphanage and old age homes.

- Some people observe fast.

- Prasad is distributed after rituals are performed during Aparahna that is afternoon time.

- Donations and charity done on this day are very rewarding.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal