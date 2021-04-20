On Chaitra Navaratri's Ashtami, it's a tradition to have halwa, kaale change and poori for the vrat. Therefore, here we are with the infamous recipe of sukhe kaale chane that you may easily try at home.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navaratri 2021 is here and today is Ashtami/ Kanya Bhoj. In the wake of the festival, some people who observe the fast for nine long days open it on the 8th day, dedicated to Maa Maha Gauri. On this day having back chickpeas kaale chane, halwa and poori is one of the main traditions. Therefore, here we are with a simple recipe of Sukhe Kaale Chane that you may try at home and complete your fast. Take a look below to know the whole process.

What do you need?

Kaale chane / chickpeas soaked in water overnight

cumin

Green chillis

Refined oil

Coriander leaves

butter milk

garam masala

Hing

Turmeric

Mango powder (aamchur)

Salt

Chana Masala

Laal Mirch powder

Finely chopped ginger

How to make

Soak black gram overnight in water

Remove its water in the morning on the second day.

Add chane in a cooker along with some water.

Add a pinch of salt in it.

Now close the cooker and cook the chane till 5 to 6 whistles.

Later take the chane out out in a pan or kadhai.

Take out some of it and mix and mash it well by hand.

Now lighten the gas stove and keep it on low flame.

Take a cooker again and add about 2 teaspoons of refined oil.

Once the oil is hot, add one tsp of cumin, half tsp hing, and 1 1/2 tsp garam masala.

Add half tsp of haldi, some red chilli powder, aamchur powder, green chillies and chopped ginger.

Once you are done adding the ingredients stir the mixture well and add the rest of the boiled chickpeas.

Now mix well by adding buttermilk. Fry it for almost 5-10 minutes and add coriander to it.

After 5 minutes, add 1 glass of water and salt as per your taste.

Now turn off the cooker and turn the flame on high.

Let the chickpeas cook for 3 to 4 whistles.

Later take the chane out and serve hot.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal