Ashtami 2020 Maa Mahagauri Live Aarti: The eighth form of Maa Durga is Mahagauri, which is also known as Mahashtami or Durgashtami. Devotees worship Mahagauri to get rid of every sin. Know how to worship, bhog and Aarti of Durgaastami.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Ashtami of Sharad Navratri, which started on 17 October, will be celebrated on October 23. On this day, Maha Gauri avatar of Goddess Durga is worshipped. If you worship Mata Mahagauri by following proper puja vidhi, then the Goddess will bless her devotees with happiness and wealth. On this day, devotees offer special bhog to Maa Mahagauri, they offer coconut, halwa-puri, and chana to her and later distribute it to people as prasad. Apart from this, devotees perform special Maha Aarti for Goddess Maha Gauri to please her.

Puja Vidhi:

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath. It is advised to Worship Mahagauri in yellow clothes. Then, light a lamp (Diya) in front of the Goddess and pray. After that offer white or yellow flowers and chant their mantras and Aarti. Take karsi and pour long, kapoor and samagri and mango leaf in it. Invite young girls at your home and feed them. Offer them gifts and money.

Puja Bhog:

Worshiping Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga, removes the planetary defects from your son's planet. You will get growth in business, marriage life will improve. You will be blessed with happiness, prosperity and wealth. You get success in the field of acting, singing, dancing etc. There will be a decrease in skin-related diseases. Offer jasmine and saffron flowers. It is believed, on the eighth day of Navratri, people should offer coconut bhog to Durga Maa.

Maa Mahagauri Aarti:

Jai Maha Gauri jagat ki maya|

Jya Uma Bhawani Jai Mahamaya||

Haridwar Kankhal Ke Pasa|

Maha Gauri Tera Vaha Niwasa||

Chandra Kaali Or Mamta Ambe|

Jai Shakti Jai Jai Maa Jagdambe}||

Bheema Devi Bhimla Mata|

Kaushiki Devi Jag Vikhyata||

Himachal Ke Ghar Gauri Roop Tera|

Mahakaali Durga Hai Swaroop Tera||

Sati Sat Havan Kund Me Tha Jaylaya|

Usi Dhuyein Se Roop Kali Banaya||

Bana Dharm Singh Jo Sawari Mein Aya|

To Shankar Ne Trishul Apna Dikhaya||

Tabhi Maa Ne Mahagauri Naam Paya|

Sharan Aanewaale Ka Sankat Mitaya||

Shaniwaar Ko Teri Puja Jo Krta|

Maa Bigda Hua Kaam Uska Sudharta||

Bhakt Bolo To Soch Tum Kya Rahe Ho|

Maha Gauri Maa Teri Hardam Hi Jai Ho||

