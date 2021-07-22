Ashadha Purnima 2021: on this day, the greatest sage and author of Mahabharat, Maharishi Ved Vyas was born. This day is also known as Guru Purnima.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Purnima or Fool moon day, that occurs in the Hindu month Ashadha is known as Ashadha Purnima. It is one of the significant days, as, on this day, devotees observe Gopadam fast and worship Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings. This day is also known as Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to all gurus (teachers). This day falls in Shukla Paksha Purnima of Ashadha month. This year it will be observed on July 23, 2021.

As per Hindu belief, Gopadam vrat is quite fruitful, and those, who observes this fast, are bestowed with happiness and blessing from Lord Vishnu.

Ashadha Purnima 2021: Date & Time

Date: July 23, Friday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 10:43 AM, July 23

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 08:06 AM, July 24, Saturday

Ashadha Purnima 2021: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, on this day, the greatest sage and author of Mahabharat, Maharishi Krishna Dwaipayana Vyasa, popularly known as Ved Vyas, was born. That is why Ashadha Purnima is also known as Vyas Purnima. Whereas, as per the Buddhist test, on this day, Lord Gautam Buddha preached his first sermon at Sarnath around 2500 years ago.

Ashadha Purnima 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Take a vow to observe a day-long fast

- Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu by offering flowers, incense stick and do tilak

- Recite mantras and listen to Satyanarayan Katha

- Offer prasad to Lord Vishnu and conclude puja by performing aarti.

- Those observing Gopadham Fast should worship and feed cows to seek their blessings.

As per Hindu belief, on this day, devotees should wear yellow clothes and distribute wheat, rice, etc to charity. Doing charity on this day is believed to be auspicious. Also, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi under the peepal tree bestows people with wealth and prosperity.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv