Ashadha Amavasya 2021: Those who observe Ashadha Amavasya fast, perform puja and does charity is freed from all kinds of doshas and sins.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As per Hindu Panchang, Ashadha is the fourth month of the Hindu year, and when Amavasya tithi, no moon day, falls in this month it is known as Ashadha Amavasya. This year it is falling on the last day of Krishna Paksha, i.e, July 9 2021. According to Hindu belief, on this day, Pitru or dead ancestors visit the Earth, and people should worship them by making offerings. Worshipping them on this day, natives will be bestowed with peace and prosperity. Also, it makes them free from Grah Dosha, Pitru Dosha and Shani Dosha as per their horoscope. Also, it is auspicious to observe fast on this day as it gives peace to the souls of the dead family member.

Ashadha Amavasya 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: July 9, Friday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 05:16 am, July 9

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 06:46 am, July 10

Ashadha Amavasya 2021: Significance

According to the Garuda Puran, those who observe Ashadha Amavasya fast, perform puja and does charity is freed from all kinds of doshas and sins. It is auspicious to do charity on this day in name of their ancestors. Observing fast on this day gives peace to the souls of dead ancestors. It is believed that for Pithru Tharpan and Pinda Pradaan, Ashadha Amavasya significance is considered very great.

Ashadha Amavasya 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Observe Ashadha Amavasya fast

- Worship Pipal tree, recite mantras and light diya

- Offer prayers to ancestors and donate needy things like food to needy people.

- It is auspicious to offer prayers to Lord Shivam Pipal tree, Lord hanuman and Lord Shani on this day

- As per Hindu belief, offer prayers to the god of Pancha Maha Bhoota that is the five primordial components-- Air, Water, Fire, Sky and the Earth.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv