New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mounting levels of air pollution have become a major issue for people living in Delhi-NCR. The thick layer of smog has covered the sky of the national capital taking the air quality to bery poor zone with the AQI hovering between 350 and 400. Long exposure to harmful air pollutants can easily amplify the risk of respiratory diseases such as Asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia and others. Seeing the situation, the Delhi government has taken emergency measures such as the closing of schools, colleges and announced work from home for government employees till November 21 to bring down the pollution levels.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), air pollution is one of the most dangerous environmental threats. So, in order to combat the air pollution crisis, there is a surge of air purifiers in the market. However, something as natural as plants, nature’s own air purifiers, can be kept at homes to enhance the air quality.

Here are four plants that you can keep at your house for better air quality :

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is one of the most beneficial plants whether, in terms of healing wounds or providing fresh filtered air, the plant is sufficient for everything. Also, one does not need a huge space to plant it. Just keep it in your drawing room, near a window, and reap its benefits.

Spider plant: The spider plant is also known as an air plant, and it helps in fighting against carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, benzene. The specialty of this plant is that it neither requires direct sunlight nor do they need to be put under cold weather.

Snake Plant: This plant is one of the low-maintenance plants and is used for filtering formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene, and benzene from the air. One of the special things about this plant is that absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen at night, giving you direct oxygen.

Bamboo Palm: This is one of the best plants to filter pollutants from the air. Along with that, the plant also adds as a showpiece in your house. One does not have to water the plant regularly, and as a matter of fact, the plant does well only when it is underwatered.

