New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This summer, people are facing a lot of inconvenience because of the heatwave as the temperature has crossed the 45-degree mark in the Delhi-NCR region. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange alert, which can also cause some health issues. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is above 40 degrees celsius, at least 4.5 degrees about the normal temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has four colour codes to issue weather warnings, that is, green, yellow, orange and red. Green means no action needed, yellow means watch out and stay updated, orange means be prepared and lastly, red means take action. The IMD said that the heatwave will cause more harm to vulnerable people including, infants, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases.

Here are the tips to keep yourself safe from the heatwave

Drink plenty of water

To keep yourself hydrated, you should drink plenty of water. You can also drink fruit juice but avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

Wear sunscreen and use an umbrella

The heatwave does not just affect your health, but it can have some harmful effects on your skin. So cover your body before stepping out in sun. Use an umbrella or hat, and don't forget to apply sunscreen.

Try to avoid direct sunlight

If you are going outdoors, try to avoid sunlight as much as possible. Use a hat, cap or umbrella. You can also use a scarf to cover yourself.

Take cool foods and drinks

You are outdoors, don't forget to take your water bottle. It will help you to keep yourself hydrated.

Try to stay indoors

If not important, try to stay indoors in an air-conditioned room.

Wear loose and light coloured clothing

Loose and light coloured clothes will keep you cool in the heat.

Eat small meals

You can plan simpler meals. Salads and cold fruits like melons and watermelon will help you stay cool.

The IMD said Delhi may also see a partly cloudy sky, light rain and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour on Sunday, which may provide temporary respite.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav