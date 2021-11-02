New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Winter has just started at Delhi-NCR's air quality has started deteriorating. Almost every day, residents are waking up to 'very poor' air quality with a threshold of 300 and 20 stations reporting 'red'. With air quality already poor, we can't even imagine the condition post-Diwali.

On Tuesday morning, Delhi woke up to 'very poor' air quality with 266 AQI. Also, Noida and Ghaziabad are reeling in the 'very poor' category with around 300 AQI.

Exposure to smog can cause serious health issues amongst people especially those with pre-existing conditions like asthma and bronchitis. Also, it can cause allergies, COPD and other respiratory problems. So here we are with some home remedies that will help in combating air pollution. Take a look below:

1. Boil one glass of water and add 5 to 6 Tulsi leaves, grated ginger (one inch) and a small piece of crushed jaggery. Let the mixture boil for 5 minutes and consume it warm. This will boost immunity.

2. Boil one glass of water with Tulsi leaves, salt, lemon and honey. It will help in clearing congestion and allow you to breathe better.

3. Have haldi milk as it will keep you away from all diseases. Take a glass of milk and add a few drops of ghee, tulsi leaves, a small piece of grated ginger, black cardamom, 1 clove and a pinch of haldi. Let it boil for at least 4 to 5 minutes and then turn off the flame. Add honey and consume it warm.

4. Fenugreek Tea is a common and one the most beneficial for sore throats. Consume the seeds directly or drink fenugreek tea.

5. Consuming peppermint leaves can treat cough and other respiratory problems. Boil 2 cups of water and then add peppermint leaves. Now turn off the gas and leave it to settle for 15 minutes. Strain leaves and add one teaspoon honey per cup. Drink it warm.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv