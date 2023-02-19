Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023: 10 Interesting Facts That You Must Know About The 'Lord Of Dawn-Lit-Mountains'

INDIA's remotest state and the first Indian soil to greet the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh is a Northeastern state of the country. Popularly known as 'Land Of The Dawn-Lit-Mountains,' this state was formed from the erstwhile North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) region. Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged State on February 20, 1987. Till 1972, it was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It gained Union Territory status on January 20, 1972, and was renamed Arunachal Pradesh.

This Indian state has 26 tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes. There are more than 50 dialects but only a few languages that have scriptures in this state. Arunachal is located at a high altitude, and so has pleasant weather throughout the year.

Must Know Facts About This Indian State

1. Arunachal Pradesh is nicknamed India’s land of the rising sun as the lovely Dong Village.

2. It is the largest of the seven sister states in Northeast India and spreads over 83,743 km.

3. Arunachal Pradesh is the most eastern located state of India.

4. The meaning of the name Arunachal translates in the local language to the Land of Dawn Lit Mountains because of its location in the east, where you can witness beautiful sunrises atop the hills.

5. Arunachal is home to the largest monastery in India, the 400-year-old Tawang Monastery located in Tawang.

6. It has the longest connecting river bridge in India, the Dhola Sadiya bridge, running between Assam and Arunachal.

7. The state has forest cover for up to 82% of the state. The forests of Arunachal Pradesh cover one-third of the habitat area within the Himalayan biodiversity hotspot, home to a thousand species of birds and over 500 species of mammals spanning a diverse terrain of the mountains comprising highland plateaus and ridges to the higher altitude glacial regions of the Great Himalayas.

8. There are eight Wildlife Sanctuaries, one Orchid Sanctuary, and two National Parks in Arunachal Pradesh, housing some of the largest wildlife collections.

9. As per 2014 GDP data, Arunachal is third below, placing it as one of the poorest states in terms of the economy.

10. It is one of the leading producers of apples, kiwis, oranges, and pineapple.

11. With only 13 persons per sq km, it has the thinnest population density in the country.

12. Over 500 varieties of orchids are found in this Indian state.