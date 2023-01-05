Arthritis: 5 Easy Ways To Reduce Joint Pain During Winter Season

Arthritis often develops in people in their mid-40s or older and is more common in women (Image Credits: Freepik)

ARTHRITIS is a common disorder that affects your joints and causes pain and inflammation, which makes it difficult to move or stay active. Arthritis cause pain, swelling and stiffness in and around the joints. During the winter season, low temperatures can increase the thickness of the synovial fluid which makes the joints stiffer and sensitive to pain. As the temperature drops, bones become stiffer and inflexible, increasing discomfort in the joints. The cold weather reduces the blood flow around the body leading to a reduction in the blood flow which can increase nerve pain. According to Arthritis Foundation, common symptoms are swelling, pain, stiffness and diminished range of motion in joints. However, symptoms may vary from mild to severe and may come and go. We bring you some tips to ease your joint pain or to effectively manage arthritis during cold weather. Read below:

1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient which is vital for bone health. Studies show that low levels of vitamin D can cause an increase in joint and muscle pain. Therefore, sufficient amounts of Vitamin D can help in reducing, preventing and slowing arthritis pain.

2. Maintain A Healthy Weight

Being overweight puts more and extra strain on joints and knees leading to increased pain and swelling. Therefore, one must try to have a balanced weight to manage the pain in arthritis pain.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Many studies state that omega-3 fatty acids can prevent or decrease arthritis pain. Omega-3 fatty acids can reduce inflammation and reduce stiffness and pain. The Arthritis Foundation recommends consuming up to 2.6 grams of fish oil capsules twice a day to get benefits.

4. Stay Active

Practising regular exercise, maintaining a good posture and staying active can be extremely beneficial in managing arthritis pain during the winter season. Although one must avoid high-impact or heavy activities or exercises, keeping the body moving by practising brisk walking or simple gym activities can increase metabolic heat and improve joint functions.

5. Get A Massage

Getting a good massage not only relaxes the tense muscles but also stimulates blood circulation, thus easing winter joint pain. According to research by The Journal Of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, getting an hour-long massage once a week for at least eight weeks has been shown to reduce significant joint pain.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)