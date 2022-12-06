Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Celebrations Of This Day

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: The armed forces are one of the most integral part of our country.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022
THE SPECIAL day of Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 07 throughout different parts of the country. The day is celebrated to pay tribute and honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who fought to protect the country on our borders. It is dedicated to the soldiers and veterans of India's armed forces. It is also commemorated to collect funds from people for the betterment of the Armed forces of the country.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: History

This special day of the Armed Forces was established by the Committee of the Defense Minister on August 28, 1949. The objective behind establishing this day was to distribute flags and collect funds from people. The funds collected from people were used for the welfare of personnel and ex-servicemen and the rehabilitation of warriors.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Significance

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 07 to enable more public participation in the armed forces. People on this special day express their gratitude towards the military personnel and veterans and pay their respect to their services and martyrs.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Celebrations

On this occasion, the branches of the Indian Armed Forces including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy organise numerous programs to showcase the efforts of our army forces and personnel. For the celebrations of the day, the general public enrols themselves as volunteers and helps in raising funds, stickers and other items. Many patriotic events are arranged to encourage public participation and celebrate the contributions of Armed forces of the country.

